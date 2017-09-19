FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges higher with oil prices as greenback dips
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 19, 2017 / 1:27 PM / a month ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges higher with oil prices as greenback dips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2280, or 81.43 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices nudge higher across the yield curve
    * Domestic manufacturing sales fall 2.6 percent in July

    TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened slightly on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart,
shrugging off weaker-than-expected domestic manufacturing data
as oil prices rose and the greenback broadly fell.
    At 9:07 a.m. ET (1307 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2280 to the greenback, or 81.43 U.S. cents, up
0.1 percent. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2263 to
C$1.2309.
    On Monday, the loonie touched its weakest in nearly two
weeks at C$1.2338 after a Bank of Canada policymaker said the
currency's strength will be a factor in future rate decisions.
            
    Canadian manufacturing sales dropped by 2.6 percent in July,
the most in more than a year, as annual auto plant shutdowns cut
sales of cars and motor vehicle parts, Statistics Canada said.
            
    Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, traded close
to five-month highs after key Middle Eastern producers showed
they continued to comply with output cuts under an OPEC-led deal
that Iraq's oil minister said could be extended or deepened.
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.78 percent at $50.30 a
barrel.
    The U.S. dollar        lost ground against a basket of major
currencies ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting.
    The Fed is expected to announce the start of a plan to trim
its $4.5-trillion portfolio of assets on Wednesday, with
investors also looking for clues on whether U.S. interest rates
could rise again by year-end.
    Canada posted a budget deficit of C$17.8 billion ($14.5
billion) for the 2016-17 fiscal year, the Finance Department
said, below the preliminary deficit of C$21.85 billion reported
in May.             
    Canadian government bond prices edged higher across the
yield curve, with the two-year            up 1.5 Canadian cents
to yield 1.56 percent and the 10-year             rising 3
Canadian cents to yield 2.078 percent.
    Canada's August inflation report and retail sales data for
July are due on Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.