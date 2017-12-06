FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides as BoC dampens January rate hike expectations
#Markets News
December 6, 2017 / 4:23 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides as BoC dampens January rate hike expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds economist quote and details on Bank of Canada decision;
updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2760, or 78.37 U.S. cents
    * Bank of Canada leaves benchmark interest rate at 1 percent
    * Bond prices higher across the yield curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell on
Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart after the Bank of Canada
held interest rates steady and showed enough caution to dampen
expectations for a hike early next year.
    The central bank left its benchmark interest rates on hold
at 1 percent, as expected. Despite rising employment and
participation rates, other indicators point to ongoing - albeit
diminishing - slack in the labor market, the central bank said.
            
    Investors had been interested in how the Bank of Canada
would characterize the labor market after data on Friday showed
a much stronger-than-expected jobs gain in November.
    "I think on balance their overwhelming focus remain on the
uncertainties ... so they provided no clue of a rate hike
anytime soon," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets
economics at Scotiabank.
    Chances of a rate hike in January fell to 28 percent from 41
percent before the announcement, the overnight index swaps
market indicated.           
    The central bank raised rates in July and September for the
first time in seven years but has since worried about a number
of uncertainties that could have an impact on the economy,
including renegotiation of the North American Free Trade
Agreement.
    At 10:58 a.m. ET (1558 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading at C$1.2760 to the greenback, or 78.37 U.S. cents,
down 0.6 percent.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2654,
while it touched its weakest since Friday at C$1.2777.
    On Tuesday, it touched its strongest in six weeks at
C$1.2624.
    Adding to headwinds for the loonie were lower prices for
oil, one of Canada's major exports.
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.48 percent at $56.77 a
barrel even after data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in
U.S. crude stocks.
    The U.S. dollar        rose slightly against a basket of
major currencies helped by optimism about progress on tax reform
legislation and lawmakers' efforts to avert a U.S. government
shutdown on Saturday.             
    The labor productivity of Canadian businesses fell by 0.6
percent in the third quarter, the second consecutive decline, as
the number of hours worked grew faster than business output.
            
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield
curve, with the two-year            up 7 Canadian cents to yield
1.499 percent and the 10-year             rising 32 Canadian
cents to yield 1.855 percent.
    The gap between the 2-year yield and its U.S. equivalent
widened by 1.4 basis points to a spread of -30.3 basis points.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
