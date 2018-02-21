FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated a day ago

Canadian pension fund Caisse aims to double Indian real estate investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The real estate arm of Canada’s second-largest pension fund manager wants to “more than double” the C$800 million ($631 million) it has already committed to investments in India in the short term, President Daniel Fournier told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate unit of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, wants to grow its investments in logistics and residential, Fournier said in an interview, although he could not specify an exact timeframe.

“If it takes a year, it takes a year,” he said. “The second we have the opportunity.”

$1 = 1.2672 Canadian dollars Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

