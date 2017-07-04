FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada orders seizure of oil tanker carrying crude from Iraqi Kurdistan
#Swiss Market Report
July 4, 2017 / 8:04 PM / a month ago

Canada orders seizure of oil tanker carrying crude from Iraqi Kurdistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Court of Canada has ordered the seizure of a 721,915-barrel cargo of crude from Kurdistan aboard the "Neverland" oil tanker on the request of the Iraq Oil Ministry, court documents show.

The Iraq Oil Ministry has also filed a claim against commodity trading house Vitol S.A. and subsidiaries including Mansel Ltd, the charterer of the ship, and affiliate Finaval Spa di Navigazione, the owner of the ship, for $32.5 million.

Iraq claims the cargo was unlawfully misappropriated by the Kurdistan Regional Government and sold to Vitol to be loaded onto the "Neverland."

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

