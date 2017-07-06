FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's financial regulator OSFI calls for ban on bundled loans
July 6, 2017 / 1:11 PM / a month ago

Canada's financial regulator OSFI calls for ban on bundled loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main financial regulator on Thursday proposed new rules for residential mortgages including banning co-lending arrangements, or bundled mortgages, that sidestep rules designed to clamp down on risky lending.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions also proposed rules requiring a stress test for all uninsured mortgages and that the maximum amounts lent out against a property's value are adjusted for local market conditions. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

