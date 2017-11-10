FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada Pension Plan makes 0.7 percent return in latest quarter
November 10, 2017 / 1:33 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Canada Pension Plan makes 0.7 percent return in latest quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada’s biggest public pension plan, said it achieved a return of 0.7 percent on its investments in the latest quarter, marking a slowdown on the previous three months.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, said it ended the quarter to Sept. 30 with net assets of C$328.2 billion ($259.1 billion), compared with C$326.5 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

$1 = 1.2668 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham

