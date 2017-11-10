Canada Pension Plan makes 0.7 percent return in latest quarter

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada’s biggest public pension plan, said it achieved a return of 0.7 percent on its investments in the latest quarter, marking a slowdown on the previous three months.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, said it ended the quarter to Sept. 30 with net assets of C$328.2 billion ($259.1 billion), compared with C$326.5 billion at the end of the previous quarter.