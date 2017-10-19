FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's finmin says will adopt blind trust, divest assets
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 19, 2017 / 5:59 PM / 2 days ago

Canada's finmin says will adopt blind trust, divest assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Thursday he has told the federal ethics watchdog he will place his assets in a blind trust and work to divest his holdings in Morneau Shepell Inc amid allegations he had a conflict of interest.

Questions about the assets and holdings of Morneau, the multimillionaire former chief executive officer of human resources management firm Morneau Shepell, have dogged the finance minister for days, despite his repeated assurance that he had followed ethics rules to guard against any conflict of interest.

Morneau also said he would announce the date of his fall fiscal update later on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.