2 months ago
Canada prime minister: steel exports not national security threat to U.S.
June 22, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 2 months ago

Canada prime minister: steel exports not national security threat to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday dismissed the idea that Canada's steel exports might pose a national security threat to the United States, saying he had told U.S. President Donald Trump directly.

Trudeau, speaking at a public event in Toronto, said the suggestion was "silly". A U.S. administration investigation into whether foreign-made steel imports pose a risk is almost complete, officials say. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernard Orr)

