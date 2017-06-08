CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Valeant bounces, banks gain

TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains for banking stocks after the Bank of Canada said it considers the system robust and a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after it announced an asset sale.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.95 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,423.09. The heavyweight financials sector rose 1 percent and Valeant ended up 9.4 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)