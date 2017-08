TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday, with a sharp jump in shares of Shaw Communications Inc on deals to sell data centers and buy wireless airwaves was offset by losses for financial stocks and some base metal miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.05 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,379.75. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)