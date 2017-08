TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was nearly flat on Tuesday as resource and technology shares weighed, offsetting positive earnings results and a deal in the gaming sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 1.62 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,256.35. Four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)