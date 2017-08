TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, rebounding from a seven-month low at the end of last week, led by its materials and energy groups as commodity prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 78.12 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,105.28. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)