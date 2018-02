Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level in more than seven weeks as the falling price of oil pulled shares of energy companies down for the second day in a row.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 139.21 points, or 0.86 percent, at 15,955.51. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Peter Cooney)