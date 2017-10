TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index saw across-the-board gains on Friday, touching its highest in almost eight months and notching its sixth straight week of gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 39.22 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish at 15,857.22.

Nine of the index’s 10 main sectors advanced, with consumer staples the only decliner. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish)