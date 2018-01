TORONTO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, led by shares in Bombardier, which closed up 15 percent after it won an unexpected trade victory against U.S. planemaker Boeing Co.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 35.21 points, or 0.22 percent, at 16,239.22. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by James Dalgleish)