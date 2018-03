TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped to a two-week low on Friday, ending the week with a 1.6 percent decline, as the threat of a global trade war weighed on energy and industrial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 9.36 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,384.59. Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by James Dalgleish)