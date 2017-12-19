FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain as rally fades
#Canada Market Report
December 19, 2017 / 9:12 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain as rally fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended barely higher on Tuesday, with a broad rally petering out in afternoon trade as energy and utility stocks weighed while banks and industrials lent support and Great Canadian Gaming Corp surged on a contract win.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 1.71 points, or 0.01 percent, at 16,133.35. Seven of its 10 main sectors rose, although decliners slightly outnumbered advancers overall. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

