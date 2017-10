TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended barely lower on Monday, as a plunge in Eldorado Gold Corp and losses for energy stocks were offset by gains among big banks, miners, lumber companies and others.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 1.46 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,855.76. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)