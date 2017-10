TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed higher on Thursday, bolstered by a slew of quarterly earnings and the acquisition of Aecon Group by CCC International Holding Ltd.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.86 points, or 0.23 percent, to end at 15,891.63. Six of the index’s 10 key sectors rose. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Tom Brown)