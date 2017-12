TORONTO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday, as gains for banks and gold miners were offset by losses among base metal miners and some energy names.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 12.82 points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,209.13. It gained 1 percent on the week and 6 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)