TORONTO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by losses among miners as copper and gold prices fell and a pullback in technology stocks led by ecommerce software company Shopify Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 61.92 points, or 0.39 percent, to 15,967.72. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)