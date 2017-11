TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell for the fourth straight session on Monday as the energy sector, which had been a major driver of the index’s rally since September, fell by more than 1 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 13 points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,026.26, its lowest close since Nov. 3. Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)