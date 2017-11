TORONTO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, as a sharp fall in oil prices weighed on energy stocks and disappointing economic data from China pushed down shares of mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 113.13 points, or 0.71 percent, at 15,913.13. That was its sharpest one-day fall in more than three months. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)