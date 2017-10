TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index finished near flat on Friday as profit-taking in key sectors helped capped advances in other groups led by consumer companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished 0.31 point higher at 15,173.03, with six of the 10 main industry groups posting gains. The index gained some 1.2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)