TORONTO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, the first trading day of the year, as the recent rally in commodity prices boosted energy and gold mining shares, while marijuana producers also climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 95.26 points, or 0.59 percent, at 16,304.39. Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)