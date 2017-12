TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of technology company BlackBerry Ltd after reporting a surprise earnings beat and gains for natural resource stocks on higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 26.32 points, or 0.16 percent, at 16,159.67. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)