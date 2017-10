TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index touched a six-week high on Tuesday as financial and energy stocks led broad-based gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 56.30 points, or 0.4 percent to finish at 15,292.97.

Utilities were the lone decliners among the index’s 10 key sectors. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)