24 days ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors await big bank earnings
#Canada Market Report
July 14, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 24 days ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors await big bank earnings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures were little changed on Friday as investors awaited second-quarter results from major U.S. banks.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index was near flat on Thursday for a second straight session, as gains by Manulife Financial Corp offset losses for interest-rate-sensitive shares a day after the Bank of Canada raised rates.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down at 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

A senior investment advisor at Toronto-Dominion Bank left the company after an internal investigation found that he had placed Blackbird Energy Inc shares with clients not suited to investing in high-risk stocks, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Sears Canada Inc was granted court approval on Thursday to proceed with a sale process that would allow the retailer to consider a range of potential deals, according to court documents.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cineplex Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

NewCastle Gold Ltd: National Bank of Canada resumes coverage with "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,216.4; +0.01 pct

US crude: $46.44; +0.78 pct

Brent crude: $48.83; +0.85 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,878; +0.03 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Core CPI mm,SA for Jun: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jun: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jun: Expected 245.10; Prior 244.73

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jun: Prior 251.33

0830 CPI mm, SA for Jun: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jun: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.9 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jun: Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Jun: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Jun: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Jun: Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Retail control for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0915 Industrial production mm for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Jun: Expected 76.7 pct; Prior 76.6 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Jun: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

1000 Retail inventory ex auto (R) for May: Prior 0.3

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Jul: Expected 95.0; Prior 95.1

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Jul: Expected 112.5; Prior 112.5

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Jul: Expected 84.0; Prior 83.9

1000 U Mich 1-year inflation preliminary for Jul: Prior 2.6 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Jul: Prior 2.5 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.0

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 2.7 pct

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Jun: Prior 0.2 pct

2030 PPI exFood/energy mm for Jun: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

2030 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Jun: Prior 2.1 pct

2030 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Jun: Prior -0.1 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= C$1.27 Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

