a month ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financials weigh, Nexgen jumps
June 30, 2017 / 1:56 PM / a month ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financials weigh, Nexgen jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with heavyweight financial shares pushing the index lower, more than offsetting a jump in energy company Nexgen Energy which announced a financing deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.74 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,189.68 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 1 percent retreat in June and a 0.9 percent slip for the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by W Simon)

