TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks and shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Rogers Communications Inc rose after the companies reported better-than-expected earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.9 points, or 0.35 percent, to 15,298.61 shortly after the open, with nine of its 10 main sectors gaining. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)