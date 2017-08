TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Thursday, boosted by the shares of a string of companies that beat earnings expectations, including Barrick Gold Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.43 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,226.82 shortly after the open. All 10 of its main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)