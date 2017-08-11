FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, Telus weighs after profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in early trading on Friday, weighed by heavyweight mining and financial stocks as well as telecom company Telus Corp, which lost ground after reporting a smaller-than-expected profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.94 points, or 0.29 percent, to 15,030.31 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 1.5 percent decline in the holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

