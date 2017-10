OTTAWA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened slightly higher on Tuesday as gains in the resource and financial sectors offset a decline in shares of TMX Group after Scotia Capital and Alberta Investment Management said they would cut their stake in the company.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.38 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,721.38. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)