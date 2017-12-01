CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as miner losses offset by energy, bank gains

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed in early trade on Friday, as losses among gold miners and other materials stocks were offset by gains for energy and bank stocks with higher oil prices and after surprisingly robust domestic jobs data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.48 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,057 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.4 percent fall over the course of the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)