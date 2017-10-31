FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher shortly after open; Shopify falls sharply
#Canada Market Report
October 31, 2017 / 1:51 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher shortly after open; Shopify falls sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as financial stocks kept the index in positive territory despite a hefty decline in Shopify Inc shares and weaker resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.09 points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,015.87 shortly after the open.

Six of the index’s 10 key sectors rose, but information technology fell 0.9 percent on Shopify, which was down 7.8 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
