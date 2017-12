TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit an all-time high in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by broad gains led by its heavyweight financial and natural resources sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up as much as 52.57 points, or 0.3 percent, at 16,166.60 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)