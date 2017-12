TORONTO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained in a broad rally in early trade on Monday, led by big banks and energy companies as well as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which said it was bringing an eye treatment to market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 124.79 points, or 0.78 percent, at 16,166.77 shortly after the open, with more than 23 advancers for every decliner. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)