March 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed in early trading on Tuesday, supported by gains in natural resource shares and as global equities markets rose on signs North Korea is willing to hold talks with the United States.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 13.55 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,554.83.