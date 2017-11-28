FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX nudges higher with consumer, energy stock gains
November 28, 2017 / 2:44 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX nudges higher with consumer, energy stock gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose slightly in early trade on Tuesday as an earnings beat boosted convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard and other consumer stocks and energy companies also gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.65 points, or 0.12 percent, at 16,060.77 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sectors were in positive territory, with the heavyweight financial group in the red.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
