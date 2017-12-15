FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, boosted by Linamar on acquisition news
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Market Report
December 15, 2017 / 2:40 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, boosted by Linamar on acquisition news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained in early trading on Friday, as auto parts maker Linamar Corp jumped on news of a C$1.2 billion deal to buy an agricultural equipment maker, and heavyweight energy and financial stocks also rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.76 points, or 0.38 percent, at 16,077.22 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.15 percent slip on the week after hitting an all-time high on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.