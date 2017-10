TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as the financial and energy groups gained ground, while shares of Aecon Group Inc surged 19 percent after the company agreed to be bought by China’s CCC International Holding Ltd.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 44.76 points, or 0.28 percent, to 15,899.53, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)