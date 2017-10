TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday to a four-month high as financial shares climbed, while Bombardier Inc got a boost after sealing a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India’s SpiceJet SPJT.BO.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 25.05 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,643.3. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)