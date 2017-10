TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Monday, with its biggest banks and heavyweight energy sector providing support while Eldorado Gold Corp fell sharply after lowering production guidance for a gold mine in Turkey.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.35 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,894.57 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main secrtors were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)