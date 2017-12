TORONTO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by broad gains for energy stocks as oil prices moved higher, and as pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd jumped following a favorable regulator ruling.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.77 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,078.45 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.2 percent gain for the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)