TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged lower in early trade on Tuesday as falling copper and other commodity prices weighed on mining stocks while shares of banks pushed higher at the tail end of their earnings season.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.32 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,960.71 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)