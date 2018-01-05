FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as natural resource and marijuana stocks weigh
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
deals
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
world
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Market Report
January 5, 2018 / 2:49 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as natural resource and marijuana stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed down by losses among energy companies and other natural resource stocks as oil prices retreated, while marijuana producers also extended losses after Thursday’s toughening of U.S. federal law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.29 points, or 0.49 percent, at 16,332.65 shortly after the open. It is heading for a 0.8 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.