TORONTO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index turned positive shortly after the open on Monday as energy and material stocks lift, while Canopy Growth Corp surged more than 16 percent on Constellation Brands Inc stake.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 23.03 points, or 0.14 percent, to 15,976.54.

Eight of the index’s 10 primary sectors advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)