February 22, 2018 / 2:43 PM / a day ago

REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-Quarterly results, bank shares boost TSX at open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct ticker symbol for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, boosted by the financial sector after Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported better-than-expected results, while shares of Magna International also benefited from quarterly earnings.

* Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.43 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,600.44.

Reporting by Leah SchnurrEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
