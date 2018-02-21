FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-Canada close at 2-1/2-week high, led by financials

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds details, updates to close)
    By Nichola Saminather
    TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed
at a 2-1/2-week high on Wednesday, led by financials and
industrials, with all sectors but technology posting gains.  
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          closed up 84.57 points, or 0.55 percent, higher at
15,524.01, its strongest close since Feb. 2.
    
    * Canadian stocks bucked a downward trend in global stocks
that were driven lower by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising
government bond prices after minutes of the Federal Reserve's
January policy meeting showed confidence in the need to keep
raising interest rates.             
    * The dollar index       , which tracks the greenback
against a basket of major peers, rose 0.4 percent to 90.08. It
advanced 0.4 percent to C$1.2702, its highest level this year
versus the Canadian dollar. 
    * The global stocks benchmark                 lost 0.2
percent, while the S&P 500        pulled back 0.55 percent.
    * Despite a 0.47 percent retreat in gold futures       ,
reversing an earlier increase, Kirkland Lake Gold        ,
Guyana Goldfields          and OceanaGold Corp          retained
their gains to be among the 10 biggest advancers on the Toronto
exchange.   
    * The biggest gainer was logistics company TFI International
         , which advanced 10.5 percent after brokerages
including Desjardins, Laurentian Bank Securities and Cowen & Co
upgraded the company's rating and target price after its
better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.            
    * Shopify Inc           was the worst performer on the
index, sliding 6.7 percent after it priced a $657.6 million
share offering. It closed at a record high on Tuesday.
             
    * Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were
Bombardier B          , which closed down 1.8 percent at C$3.85,
after touching its highest level since January 2015 earlier in
the session, Element Fleet Management         , which recovered
9.2 percent to C$4.75 after earlier hitting its lowest since
July 2012, and Canopy Growth          , down 2.9 percent at
C$24.74.
    * There were 182 advancing issues and 53 decliners, while 15
were flat. 

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)
