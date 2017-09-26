CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat as global uncertainties weigh

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were flat on Tuesday, but stayed near three-month highs, with investors cautious as the list of global uncertainties grows.

The list included a new low in U.S.-North Korean relations, a jolt to the right in German politics, rising oil prices, falling tech stocks and the prospect of signals later from the ECB and Federal Reserve on their next moves.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen will speak on ”inflation, uncertainty, and monetary policy at 12:45 p.m. ET (1645 GMT), with investors parsing her words for clues on then the central bank will raise interest rates.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose to a four-month high on Monday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares, while the heavyweight financials group also gained, offsetting declines for industrial and information technology names.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada’s Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million, the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cenovus Energy Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$15 from C$14.50

Ecobalt Solutions Inc: Eight Capital raises target price to C$2.20 from C$1.45

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1303.7; -0.24 percent

US crude: $52.12; -0.19 percent

Brent crude: $58.75; -0.46 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6486.5; -0.57 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for July: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for July: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for July: Expected 5.8 pct; Prior 5.7 pct

1000 Consumer Confidence for Sep: Expected 120.0; Prior 122.9

1000 New home sales-units for Aug: Expected 0.588 mln; Prior 0.571 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Aug: Expected 3.3 pct; Prior -9.4 pct

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Sep: Prior 14

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Sep: Prior 22

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Sep: Prior 8

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Sep: Prior 15.1

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Sep: Prior 14.2

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.24) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)